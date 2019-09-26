Good News: Huey Lewis returns with first new song in more than 10 years

Deanne Fitzmaurice

Deanne FitzmauriceGood News indeed: Huey Lewis & the News are back.

The Grammy-winning band has returned with its first new song in more than 10 years, "Her Love Is Killin' Me." It's the first taste of the band's forthcoming new album, which will be its first since 2010's R&B covers album Soulsville, and its first collection of original music since 2001's Plan B. The album is due out next year.

"We were in no hurry with these songs," says Lewis of the band's new material. "The more we road-tested them the tighter they got, and I think we ended up with some of our best work."

The sessions for the new music took place right around the time last year that Lewis was diagnosed with Ménière's disease, an inner-ear disorder characterized by vertigo, ringing and hearing loss. It's prohibited his ability to perform, but apparently, not to sing.

Lewis is also working on a jukebox musical called The Heart of Rock & Roll, based on the band's hits. It opened in San Diego last fall; Lewis hopes it'll eventually hit Broadway. It tells the story of a 30-something rocker who gives up his musical dreams to work in a factory. But after romancing the boss' daughter, he gets a second chance at stardom.

