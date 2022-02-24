“Good Readin'”: Rascals singer/keyboardist Felix Cavaliere releasing memoir in March

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Rascals singer, keyboardist and songwriter Felix Cavaliere will release his autobiography, aptly titled Memoir of a Rascal, on March 22.

The book follows Cavaliere from his childhood in Pelham, New York, to his years with one of the world’s great blue-eyed soul groups, to the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and beyond.

Prior to co-founding The Rascals, which initially were known as The Young Rascals, Cavaliere played in the pop group Joey Dee and the Starliters along with future band mates Gene Cornish and Eddie Brigati.

In The Rascals, Cavaliere co-wrote — with Brigati — and sang many of the band’s biggest hits, including “You Better Run,” “Groovin’,” “I’ve Been Lonely Too Long,” “Beautiful Morning” and “People Got to Be Free.”

In addition to his highlights with The Rascals, Cavaliere writes in the book about his spiritual journey and the influence of guru Swami Satchidananda, as well as such achievements as induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame and the aforementioned Rock Hall.

“I know fans have been asking me for years to finish my autobiography,” Cavaliere says in a statement. “This is for the fans. It’s a blessing to revisit memories and hopefully my story can inspire the next generation of singers and songwriters.”

The book features a foreword penned by legendary radio DJ “Cousin Brucie” Morrow. You can pre-order it now at FelixCavaliereMusic.com.

In other news, Cavaliere is working on a new studio album titled Then and Now that’s expected to be released by the end of the summer. Felix also has over a dozen concerts lined up this year, including several joint “Legends Live” shows with The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz.

