Good Samaritan Holds Down Robbery Suspect Who Attempted to Rob Two People at Bank

Authorities have arrested a suspect who reportedly attempted to rob two people outside of a Wells Fargo bank Friday morning.

The incident occurred at the branch at 9301 NW Seventh Ave.

According to the report, an 82-year-old man and a 79-year-old man were walking towards the bank when the suspect approached them in the parking lot and attempted to rob them. At that point, a good Samaritan began fighting with the suspect as another person called police. The Samaritan was then able to get the suspect on the ground and held them until authorities arrived.

“I get him on the ground, hold him down, put my arm and knee in his back and put his hands behind his back. I’m like, ‘Man, ain’t no move, ain’t no move.’ He’s still trying to struggle,” the good Samaritan told reporters he said.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital with injuries, however, both were able to get their money back at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect but did say he was unarmed during the incident.

They are also searching for a woman who sped away from the scene in a Range Rover though it is unclear if she was connected to the actual incident.