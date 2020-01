A 25-year-old woman was walking in New York City on Sunday when there was a car accident nearby. And somehow she was RUN OVER by an SUV that was involved in the accident and got pinned underneath it. Thankfully, people immediately started running over to lift the SUV off her. Almost a dozen strangers wound up working together to pick up the SUV so the woman could roll out from underneath it. The woman was taken to the hospital, and apparently she only wound up with some bruises.