“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And The Years That Made His Legend” Coming to Disney+

A new documentary about Elton John will be heading to Disney+ soon!
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And The Years That Made His Legend” will feature interviews, concert and rehearsal footage, and pieces from personal archives.
The film will have a limited release before hitting the streaming platform.
The film will act as a companion piece to Sir Elton’s final North American shows this fall.
