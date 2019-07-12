Paranoia about whether smart speakers are recording your conversations might rise after this revelation.
A report shows how some contractors who transcribed audio from Google A.I. Assistant might be able to listen to all of your sensitive information while you are talking.
Some of these interactions were recorded by accident.
Earlier this year, Amazon’s Alexa was dinged for the same kind of activity.
Does this make you feel different about having a smart speaker in your home?
Google Admits To Listening To Some Smart Speaker Recordings
