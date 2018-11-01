Google employees worldwide walkout in protest of sexual harassment

Thursday, staff members at Google offices worldwide staged a walkout in protest of the company’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations.

The walkout comes just a week after the New York Times revealed that Google covered up allegations of sexual misconduct against several of its executives, including Andy Rubin, the creator of the company’s Android software.

Rubin was reportedly paid $90 million when he left the company in 2014 after a sexual misconduct investigation deemed allegations against him were credible.

Rubin denied the NYT story in a tweet, saying it was “part of a smear campaign” to “disparage” his character during a divorce and custody battle.

The NYT story also exposed allegations of sexual harassment against Richard DeVaul, a director at Google’s parent company, Alphabet who resigned Tuesday following the article, NYT reports.