Google Shutting Down Google+

Google is shutting down its not-very-successful Google+ service after news of a bug that exposed the data of half a million users.

Google says even though the bug left user data vulnerable, it found no evidence that any data had been stolen or hacked. Nevertheless, the company has decided to shut the whole thing down over the next 10 months.

Google+ was launched as a competitor to Facebook but wasn’t nearly as popular.

Did you use Google+ at all? Had you forgotten it even existed? What Google services do you use?