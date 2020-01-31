Google Unveils New DIY Learning Platform

Want to pick up a new skill or improve on what you already know but are short on time? There’s an app for that.

Google has just unveiled its new DIY platform, which features under 60-second demonstration videos.

Create an account on Tangi and users can scroll through topics to tackle, then save them to a “Try It” board. A comments section offers more in-depth help and encouragement.

For now, the service exists on the web and for iOS. Looking to upload your DIY advice? There’s still a waitlist for that.

What skills have you learned or improved watching DIY videos?