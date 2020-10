Thanks to our smartphones and search engines, Google knows everything about us, including what costumes we’re thinking of dressing up in for Halloween.

Google released its annual “fright-geist” list of the Halloween costumes people are searching for the most.

Here are the top 10:

1. Witch.

2. Dinosaur.

3. Harley Quinn.

4. Rabbit.

5. Clown.

6. Angel.

7. “Fortnite”.

8. Devil.

9. Ninja.

10. Spider-Man.

Click here to check out the complete list!