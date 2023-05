The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are touring this summer and in preparation, the two bands are sharing a collaborative cover.

The bands have shared their rendition of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” on YouTube.

Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik said, “We decided we wanted to give our audience the best night of their summer, and we are so proud to have teamed up not only for the tour but to record one of our favorite songs together.”

What do you think is going to be your best night of this summer?