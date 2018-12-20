GOP leaders slam Trump over Syria withdrawal, he responds

Republican leaders are reacting following President Trump’s announcement via Twitter Wednesday that all U.S. troops are being removed from Syria.
Senator Lindsey Graham who is usually a close ally to Trump said it would be an “Obama-like mistake” to remove American troops.
“An American withdrawal at this time would be a big win for ISIS, Iran, Bashar al Assad of Syria, and Russia,” Graham said in a statement. “I fear it will lead to devastating consequences for our nation, the region, and throughout the world.”
Senator Marco Rubio called the decision a “grave error” and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, said Trump’s declaration that ISIS has been defeated is “simply not true.”
Wednesday evening, Sen. Graham posted a letter with multiple Republican leaders signatures to President Trump on withdrawal from Syria.
Letter from @SenatorShaheen @marcorubio @SenTomCotton @SenAngusKing @SenJoniErnst and me to President Trump on withdrawal from Syria. pic.twitter.com/G035schXJu
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 20, 2018
Thursday, President Trump responded to Sen. Graham directly via Twitter.
So hard to believe that Lindsey Graham would be against saving soldier lives & billions of $$$. Why are we fighting for our enemy, Syria, by staying & killing ISIS for them, Russia, Iran & other locals? Time to focus on our Country & bring our youth back home where they belong!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018
