GOP reps ask DOJ to investigate Michael Cohen for perjury in hearing

House Oversight Committee Republicans referred former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to the Justice Department for alleged perjury Thursday, claiming he lied about various issues including his ambitions to work in the Trump administration and contracts with foreign entities in a hearing the previous day, Fox News reports.

“While testifying under oath, Mr. Cohen made what appear to be numerous willfully and intentionally false statements of material fact contradicted by the record established by the Justice Department in United States v. Cohen,” Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Thursday. “His testimony included intentionally false statements designed to make himself look better on a national stage.”

Related content:

Cohen is going to prison for lying to Congress, bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance violations.