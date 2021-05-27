Gordon Lightfoot, Anne Murray, Rush members to appear at Canada’s Juno Awards next month

Courtesy of the Juno Awards

Gordon Lightfoot, Anne Murray and Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are among the well-known veteran artists who will serve as presenters next month at the 2021 Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys.

Murray will be on hand to induct singer/songwriter Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Lee and Lifeson will present the 2021 Humanitarian Award to acclaimed Canadian rock act The Tragically Hip. Tragically Hip lead singer Gord Downie and Rush drummer Neil Peart both died of brain cancer — in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

The Tragically Hip also will perform on the Junos ceremony, along with indie-pop singer Feist.

Other presenters on the show include Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Barenaked Ladies singer/guitarist Ed Robertson, folk artist Buffy Sainte-Marie, and Michael Bublé.

Artists who’ve been nominated for Juno Awards this year include Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Alanis Morissette, the late Leonard Cohen and producer/composer David Foster.

The 50th annual Juno Awards will be broadcast throughout Canada on Sunday, June 6, at 8 p.m. ET and will air globally on CBCMusic.ca/Junos. The show also will be livestreamed on CBC Music’s TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

