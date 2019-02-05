Gordon Lightfoot Is Working On A New Album! First in 15 years!

This song – “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald” – literally scares the living daylights out of me. It’s an amazing story that chills me to the bone every time I hear it. It’s like a haunted house that I have to brave my way through to the end. When I hear it come on the radio, I will honestly flip it off for a few seconds, then force myself to turn it back on and finish. Do you have a song like this? A song that MOOOOOOVES you like this one does for me?

“Fellas, it’s been good t’know ya”. HAUNTING!!! Watch a really great vid here with actual pics of the Edmund above and below water. Here is the wikipedia page all about the history of the ship.

This is Gordon’s first album since his 2004 “Harmony”.

The 80-year-old member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame will hit the road March 4 in Sacramento, Calif. and hopefully will make a stop here in South Florida! As of right now, we’re not on the tour list, but you can check it here!