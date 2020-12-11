Gordon Lightfoot to play pay-per-view livestream concert from famous Toronto venue next week

Courtesy of nugs.net

Gordon Lightfoot will present his first full-length livestream concert on Friday, December 18, from the historic El Mocambo venue in downtown Toronto.

The event, dubbed “Streaming the Sundown Live,” will be webcast at nugs.net starting at 8 p.m. ET. The 82-year-old Canadian folk-rock legend will perform with a full band, and the show will be filmed in high-def video utilizing five cameras.

The concert will feature Lightfoot playing many of his classic hits, as well as some deep albums cuts and surprises, and Gordon also will share stories about his long career during the event.

Tickets are available at nugs.tv. The standard webcast, which will be streamed in HD, is priced at $39.99, while a VIP version in the 4K high-def format that features a post-concert meet-and-greet with Gordon costs $59.99. Those who purchase the show but who can’t watch it live, can view it on-demand after the performance ends for 24 hours after activating the stream.

In March, Lightfoot released Solo, his first new album of original songs in 16 years. The stripped-down collection is made up of recordings Gordon did in the early 2000s. He also is the subject of an in-depth documentary, Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind, that premiered earlier this year.

By Matt Friedlander

