Gordon Ramsay Looking For People To Travel World In New Adventure Series

Are you between 16-21 and wanna travel the world and get paid? You’re in luck because Gordon Ramsay is looking for teens and young adults who want to be on his new travel show. The press release says Ramsay is looking for someone with a big personality, who loves food and adventure. Shooting will happen in Los Angeles at Gordon’s Studio Ramsay. Although this is a paid gig, it isn’t known how much but you can get a jump on it by submitting an application at modelmanagement.com before October 3rd. Have you ever been on a reality show? Ever auditioned for a reality show? Share your story.

