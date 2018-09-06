Gordon Weakens, Eyes on Hurricane Florence

With Tropical Depression Gordon moving inland, forecasters are paying close attention to the Atlantic, where a potentially dangerous hurricane is brewing.
Florence briefly became a category 4 hurricane yesterday, but lost strength overnight and is now a category 3.


It’s packing winds of 125 miles per hour and is about 1,200 miles southeast of Bermuda.

It’s not yet known how much of a threat Florence poses to the U.S., but it has the potential to take a path that hits the East Coast.

