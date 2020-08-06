Got Milk? The Ads Are Coming Back!

The pandemic has been good for milk sales.

Year to year, milk sales are up 21%.

Prior to the pandemic sales were struggling as people turned to alternatives like almond, soy and oat rose.

People purchased more milk as kids were home eating more cereal, baking and cooking.

Things were so bad, two of the biggest dairy producers, Dean Foods and Borden Dairy filed for bankruptcy within the last year.

Due to the rise in sales, the Got Milk slogan is returning after 6 years of retirement.

The new ads will not feature celebrities but instead feature viral internet memes and moments.

Have you used more milk during the pandemic?