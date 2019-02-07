Gov. DeSantis announces $422 million in bonuses for FL teachers

Thursday, governor Ron DeSantis announced $422 million in bonuses for Florida teachers.

“I’m proud to announce a renewed investment to recruit and retain the best, most dedicated educators for Florida schools.” DeSantis at a press conference.

In the proposal, 45,000 teachers rated highly effective or higher will get more than $9,000 in bonuses each, school principles with similar ratings will receive $6,500 bonuses.

Teachers bonuses will no longer be linked to students SAT/ACT scores.

Additionally, the plan includes $10 million per year for the next five years for a loan and tuition forgiveness program for 1,700 new teachers each year who commit to working in the state.

In January, DeSantis announced an executive order which would eliminate the Common Core testing program in Florida schools.

However, earlier Thursday, the Florida Department of Education announced that the state’s controversial Common Core program would remain in effect until January of 2020.