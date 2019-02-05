Gov. DeSantis eliminates scholarship waitlist for children with special needs

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he is eliminating the wait list for a scholarship that provides financial assistance for students with special needs in grades K-12.

The Gardiner Scholarship provides students with disabilities funding that can be used for private school tuition, tutoring, therapy, instructional materials as well as Florida’s Prepaid College Program.

According to reports, about 1,900 children in need of the scholarship were waitlisted due to the demand for the scholarship versus the state funding for it.

At a press conference, Gov.DeSantis said that he has come up with a budget plan that “allocated enough money to get rid of the wait list for the Gardiner Scholarship entirely.”

The average award amount per student in the 2018-19 school year was $10,000, according to the Step Up For Students organization.

Last week, DeSantis signed an executive order to eliminate the Common Core testing system in Florida.

He reportedly plans to improve Florida’s workforce education next.