Gov. DeSantis files Motion to Dismiss Scott Israel’s Challenge to His Suspension

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a petition to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel who he suspended and accused of failing to prevent the Parkland school shooting.

DeSantis filed the new motion Thursday. Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel filed the suit earlier this month, saying the governor didn’t have the authority to suspend an elected official and alleged he improperly ousted him for political reasons.

Today we filed a motion to dismiss Scott Israel’s petition challenging my authority to suspend him for neglect of duty and incompetence. It is unfortunate that Scott Israel doesn’t like the facts. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 14, 2019

DeSantis suspended Israel in January and appointed an Acting Sheriff Anthony Tony.

The Florida Legislature is reviewing the governor’s suspension of Israel.

DeSantis says Israel was suspended for neglect of duty and incompetence.

Israel says DeSantis is interfering with the public’s right to determine their elected official.

Before the shooting, Israel had changed his department’s policy to say deputies “may” confront shooters, instead of “shall.”

Critics say that gave eight deputies an excuse for not confronting the gunman during the February 2018 shooting.