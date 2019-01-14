Gov. DeSantis Picks 2nd Miami Appeals Judge for Supreme Court

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis selected a second Miami appeals court judge for a seat on the Florida Supreme Court Monday morning.

DeSantis announced that he was tapping Robert Luck as his latest choice.

Luck, a former Miami federal prosecutor and circuit court judge, currently serves on the 3rd District Court of Appeal.

DeSantis last week selected the first hispanic female judge to sit on Florida’s high court, Barbara Lagoa, for the Supreme Court.

Luck attended the University of Florida as an undergraduate and got his law degree in 2004 from Florida.
As a federal prosecutor, Luck focused on gun violence, Medicare fraud and investment fraud. Luck was a circuit judge in Miami from 2013 to 2017.
Gov. Rick Scott placed him to the appeals bench.

DeSantis has filled two of three openings on the Supreme Court that came vacant due to mandatory retirements.

