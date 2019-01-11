Gov. DeSantis to Announce Fate of Sheriff Israel At BSO HQ Friday

Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly making an important announcement from Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Friday afternoon

The governor is expected to make his announcement about embattled Sheriff Scott Israel’s fate.

“We have an event that we’re doing tomorrow,” the governor’s press office said Thursday night. “The governor’s going to issue a statement on holding government officials accountable.”

The governor will be accompanied by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

DeSants is expected to drop the hammer at Sheriff Office headquarters, the Ron Cochran Public Safety Complex in Fort Lauderdale.

DeSantis press office declined to elaborate on the specifics such as who would replace the sheriff if he is ousted. There are some reports that Sheriff Israel has already cleaned out his desk.

During his inaugural address the governor did reiterate his desire to remove those elected officials implicated in wrongdoing.

Sheriff Israel has been blamed for the department’s failure to engage the shooter during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre where 17 people died.

Friday, Gov. DeSantis is expected to name Broward’s first African-American sheriff, Gregory Tony, replacing Sheriff Israel

A former Coral Springs cop, he runs his own security firm, is friend of a Parkland dad & was an FSU walk-on who was named a starter

https://t.co/xFctuLN9TD — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) January 11, 2019

Other sources indicate former US Marine and Margate police officer Judge John Fry is Sheriff Israel’s replacement.