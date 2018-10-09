Gov. Scott declares State of Emergency for 35 FL counties #HurricaneMichael

In a press release on Monday governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for 35 Florida counties as Hurricane Michael approaches.

The following counties are under state of emergency: Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Holmes, Washington, Bay, Jackson, Calhoun, Gulf, Gadsden, Liberty, Franklin, Leon, Wakulla, Jefferson, Madison, Taylor, Hamilton, Suwannee, Lafayette, Dixie, Columbia, Gilchrist, Levy, Citrus, Bradford, Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee. Alachua, Union, and Baker.

Florida Panhandle Braces for Hurricane Michael, TS Nadine Forms

Gov. Scott took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm that President Trump approved of “a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration that will provide important resources and assistance from the federal government.”

Scott also took to Twitter to urge Florida citizens to evacuate.

