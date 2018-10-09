Gov. Scott declares State of Emergency for 35 FL counties #HurricaneMichael

In a press release on Monday governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for 35 Florida counties as Hurricane Michael approaches.

The following counties are under state of emergency: Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Holmes, Washington, Bay, Jackson, Calhoun, Gulf, Gadsden, Liberty, Franklin, Leon, Wakulla, Jefferson, Madison, Taylor, Hamilton, Suwannee, Lafayette, Dixie, Columbia, Gilchrist, Levy, Citrus, Bradford, Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee. Alachua, Union, and Baker.

Gov. Scott took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm that President Trump approved of “a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration that will provide important resources and assistance from the federal government.”

Scott also took to Twitter to urge Florida citizens to evacuate.

I understand that evacuations are inconvenient, but this storm will bring torrential rain and heavy wind, along with dangerous storm surge throughout the panhandle. If you have been told to leave, you need to go. It could be the difference between life & death. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 9, 2018

I can not emphasize enough. Hurricane Michael is forecast to be the most destructive storm to hit the FL panhandle in decades. It will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous. You cannot hide from this storm. You can rebuild your home, you cannot rebuild your life. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 9, 2018

