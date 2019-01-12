Government shutdown becomes longest in US history

On Saturday, the shutdown entered its 22nd day, making it the longest in US history. Airports, national parks and produce aisles are amongst the categories affected by the government standstill over border wall funding.

The shutdown passed the 21-day mark set in 1995 and 1996 during Bill Clinton’s presidency.

Polls have shown that President Trump is receiving most of the blame for the shutdown, prompting the administration to plan for a possible emergency declaration to try to get around Congress and fund the wall from existing sources of federal revenue.

However, Trump backed away from threats to declare a national emergency and build the wall with money from military, water management and disaster management funds, among other sources.

According to S&P Global Ratings, the shutdown has cost the US economy $3.6bn, a toll that will exceed Trump’s $5.6 billion funding demand in two weeks’ time.