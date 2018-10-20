Governor Rick Scott appeals medical marijuana court ruling

Florida Governor Rick Scott filed a last hour appeal Friday to stop a significant medical marijuana ruling.

The court ruling would allow more companies to apply for licenses to operate dispensaries.

Scott is looking to limit the dispensaries and is hoping an appeal court will agree with him.

Some speculate that by filing the appeal, Florida lawmakers will have time to go back and make changes to the state’s medical marijuana program.

Seventy percent of Florida voters approved medical marijuana in the Sunshine State in 2016.