Governor Ron DeSantis Nominates Judge Barbara Lagoa to Florida Supreme Court

With the back drop of the Miami Freedom Tower, Governor Ron DeSantis nominated Third District Court of Appeal Chief Judge Barbara Lagoa to the Florida Supreme Court.

Logoa is from Miami and becomes the first Hispanic woman to sit on the state’s highest court.

DeSantis said that of all the nominees on his list Logoa had the most judicial experience with over 11,000 cases and more than 470 opinions.

The Hialeah-native graduated from Florida International University before getting her law degree at Columbia University.

Since three justices were termed out due to their ages, DeSantis will have two additional appointments, which he’s expected to make in the coming weeks.