Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 19-19, suspending Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher, effective immediately. The order follows the recommendation of Secretary of State Michael Ertel to remove Bucher from office. The Governor also issued Executive Order Executive order 19-18, officially acknowledging the resignation of former Broward County Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes, effective January 4, 2019, formally terminating her duties.

“Today, we turn our attention to the need to restore faith in our elections processes here in Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “During the 2018 General Election, Florida had 65 out of 67 counties that ran good elections. Supervisor Bucher demonstrated she was unable to comply with the laws of our state and her duties as the Supervisor of Elections and failed to accurately report information related to the number of ballots that had been cast. For these reasons, I am suspending Susan Bucher as Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, effective immediately. It is time to turn the page in Palm Beach County to ensure accountability and transparency from our elections officials.”

Additionally, Governor DeSantis announced the appointments of two new Supervisor of Elections. Governor DeSantis announced the appointment of Afghanistan veteran Chris Anderson as Seminole County Supervisor of Elections to fill the vacancy created by Secretary of State Michael Ertel. Governor DeSantis appointed Wendy Sartory Link to replace Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher.