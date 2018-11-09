Governor Scott Orders FDLE to Investigate “Ballotgate” Recount

Florida Governor Rick Scott is ordering a state investigation of elections offices in Palm Beach and Broward Counties in the face of possible recounts in three statewide races.

Scott, who narrowly leads Democrat incumbent Bill Nelson in the race for U.S. Senate, said Thursday he wants the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to look into accusations that elections officials in those two counties failed to certify the results of Tuesday’s elections because they wanted different results. Palm Beach County and Broward County are both traditionally Democratic strongholds.

Brenda Snipes, Broward Elections Supervisor, is under scrutiny for criminal conduct & lack of transparency. I’ve been warning for months that this serial rigger would rig again in this election. It’s not about right vs left, it’s Integrity vs corruption. https://t.co/zjxsH10Yp4 — Tim Canova (@Tim_Canova) November 9, 2018

Also, Governor Scott is suing elections officials in Palm Beach and Broward counties, saying they refuse to release voting results.

Scott filed the lawsuit in his capacity as a candidate for the U.S. Senate, not as governor. He says the elections supervisors in Broward and Palm Beach Counties refused to release voter and ballot information to his campaign, and wouldn’t let Republican Party representatives to observe the processing of damaged absentee ballots.

Scott declared victory over incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson Tuesday night, but as provisional and absentee ballots continued to be counted, Scott’s lead over Nelson dwindled. As of early Friday, Scott led Nelson by 0.18 percent, which, by state law, is a thin enough margin to trigger a manual recount. Scott, in his capacity as governor, has also asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate elections processes in Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

“Pst, hey Brenda, a teacher found a provisional ballot box in a storage area. You may want to send someone alone in their personal car to go fetch it. Wait til it’s dark though. You’re welcome.” https://t.co/2tCjq7eB7v v — Tim Canova (@Tim_Canova) November 9, 2018

Officials in many Florida counties are still counting provisional ballots, and those two counties are still counting mail-in ballots. As of early Friday, the races for Florida governor, U.S. Senate and Commissioner of Agriculture are all within the 0.5 percent margin that would trigger a recount under Florida law. In the race for Commissioner of Agriculture, Democrat Nikki Fried [[ freed ]] leads Republican Matt Caldwell by less than three-thousand votes, or 0.04 percent. That race is within the legal margin for a manual recount.

According to Local 10 News in Miami, Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner, one of Governor Scott’s appointees, will review the results of the final ballot counts Saturday and decide whether to order recounts.

It’s not just Broward County election officials who are under scrutiny, but also the ballots themselves. About 25-thousand voters voted in the governor’s race but not the senate race, which is a far bigger discrepancy than any other county. The ballot design may be to blame, because the senate race was listed in the lower left-hand corner of the ballot, and it may have been obscured by the voting instructions listed above it. This design appears to violate guidelines set by a federal elections board over a decade ago.