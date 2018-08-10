Governor Visits Treasure Coast Areas Hit Hard by Algae Bloom

Governor Rick Scott will tour the St. Lucie River and areas affected by algae bloom on today.

Last month, Governor Scott toured the Caloosahatchee River and areas on the west coast of Florida that are seeing impacts.

He also visited the South Florida Water Management District in June.

The governor will also announce additional funding for the impacted areas.

And scientists say there will be substantial toxic red tide in Pinellas County (Tampa Bay Area) on the west coast within a month.

