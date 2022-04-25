Gov’t Mule adds dates to U.S. summer tour

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

After postponing their April concerts after Warren Haynes fractured his shoulder, Gov’t Mule has now added dates to their upcoming U.S. summer tour.

The tour, in support of Gov’t Mule’s latest album, Heavy Load Blues, starts June 3 in Hayes’ hometown of Asheville, NC. The newly announced shows include a June 4 show in Birmingham, AL, a June 19 concert in Ojai, CA, a June 21 show in Tempe, AZ and a June 22 show in Tucson, AZ. The final new date is August 19 in Indianapolis.

Pre-sale tickets for Ojai, Tempe, Tucson and Indianapolis are available via pre-sale on Wednesday; the general on-sale date is April 29 at 10 a.m. local time. All ticketing information is available at mule.net.

The tour features a mix of headlining and festival dates, as well as a few support dates with ZZ Top, Grace Potter, and Willie Nelson on his Outlaw Festival Tour. In addition, the band has rescheduled its shows in Philadelphia and New York City for December 29 and December 30 and 31, respectively.

In a statement, Haynes says, “I can’t overstate how happy and excited we are to finally get back on the road and be together with our amazing fans this summer. It’s been far too long, but I’m getting better every day and appreciate the well wishes and your patience.”

He adds, “We’re really looking forward to performing all these new songs for you. We’re also going to dig deep into our catalog and include many songs we haven’t played in a while. As always, every show will be a different experience. See you all very soon!”

