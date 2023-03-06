Gov’t Mule announces Dark Side of the Mule summer tour

courtesy of Gov’t Mule

Gov’t Mule is extending their time on the road this year. After confirming dates for a spring tour, Warren Haynes and the gang have announced they’ll be headed out this summer, with the tour featuring a celebration of Pink Floyd‘s classic The Dark Side of the Moon.

The 12-date Dark Side of the Mule tour, with special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, will feature a full Mule set. It’ll be followed by the band’s Dark Side tribute performance, which debuted in Boston on Halloween 2008 and was released as a live album in 2014, earning the band a Grammy nod. The Mule’s tribute is their way of joining in on this year’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic record.

“This all started so organically with what we thought would be a one-time Halloween performance,” Haynes shares. “Since then, Dark Side of the Mule has grown into something else.” He added, “It’s a blast to perform this material but our intent is to do it for one final tour in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dark Side. Don’t miss it!”

The Dark Side of the Mule tour is set to kick off July 22 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, wrapping August 19 in Holmdel, New Jersey. Presale tickets go on sale March 7 at 10 a.m., with the general sale set for March 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

A full list of tour dates can be found at mule.net.

