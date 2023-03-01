Gov’t Mule announces spring tour dates

Courtesy of Govât Mule

Gov’t Mule is headed back out on the road this spring.

The band just announced a new set of tour dates, kicking off May 5 at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, Louisiana. The special show, taking place during Jazz Fest, will feature guests George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners.

The 10-show run features stops in Memphis, Cleveland, Nashville and more, including a two-night stand in Warren Haynes’ hometown of Ashville, North Carolina. The trek also includes a July 23 show at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue, New York.

Artist presale tickets begin Friday at 10 a.m., with the general sale set for March 8 at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at mule.net.

