Gov’t Mule postpones spring US tour after frontman Warren Haynes breaks shoulder while on vacation

Gov’t Mule fans are probably experiencing some heavy blues over the news that the veteran jam band has had to postpone all of its April tour dates because frontman Warren Haynes recently suffered a shoulder injury that will put him out of commission for a while.

“While on vacation in Costa Rica with my family this past weekend, I slipped on a wet surface and landed very hard on my shoulder,” Haynes reveals in a note posted on Mule.net. “Upon arriving back to the States and seeing a specialist, it’s been confirmed that I fractured my scapula. Unfortunately, this means that Gov’t Mule’s Spring Tour, which was set to begin next Wednesday, must be postponed.”

The ex-Allman Brothers Band singer/guitarist adds, “I’m truly heartbroken and so very sorry that this happened. I don’t think anyone was more excited to get back out on the road than I was. We’re working to reschedule these tour dates and will have updates as soon as possible. The doctors are confident that my shoulder will be healed in time for Mule to hit the road this summer, as planned.”

In all, 14 Gov’t Mule shows have been postponed, spanning from an April 6 concert in Syracuse, New York, through an April 30 performance in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The next date on the band’s schedule is a June 3 show in Haynes’ hometown of Asheville, North Carolina.

Visit Mule.net for the band’s full itinerary. Gov’t Mule’s latest album, Heavy Load Blues, was released in November 2021. A deluxe version of the record, the band’s first-ever full-fledged blues project, is due out via digital formats this Friday, April 1.

