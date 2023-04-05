Gov’t Mule releasing new album, ‘Peace…Like A River,’ in June

Fantasy Records

Gov’t Mule is ready to share some new music this summer. The band just announced they’ll drop their 12th studio album, Peace…Like A River, on June 16.

“Peace…Like A River is very ambitious from a musical arrangement standpoint in the way that a lot of the songs take twists and turns that is not common in today’s pop music world,” guitarist Warren Haynes shares. “At the same time, it’s very much a song record and covers a lot of ground, stylistically speaking. Song for song maybe my favorite one.”

The band has shared the first single from the record, “Dreaming Out Loud,” featuring Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster. It incorporates inspirational quotes from leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Robert and John Kennedy, and the late civil rights leader U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

In addition to Neville and Foster, the 12-track record features guest appearances by ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons, actor Billy Bob Thornton and Celisse.

Peace…Like A River is available for preorder now. A special deluxe edition, coming out only on CD, will feature a special EP, Time Of The Signs, with four new, unreleased tracks and an alternate version of the album track “The River Only Flows One Way,” featuring Haynes on lead vocals.

Here’s the track list for Peace…Like A River:

“Same As It Ever Was”

“Shake Our Way Out” (ft. Billy F. Gibbons)

“Made My Peace”

“Peace I Need”

“Your Only Friend”

“Dreaming Out Loud” (ft. Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster)

“Head Full Of Thunder”

“The River Only Flows One Way” (ft. Billy Bob Thornton)

“After The Storm”

“Just Across The River” (ft. Celisse)

“Long Time Coming”

“Gone Too Long”

