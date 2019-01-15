Grace & Frankie Returns To Netflix This Friday!

I can’t wait!! I absolutely LOVE this show!  Are you as big of a fan as I am?  I can watch this show and just laugh, laugh, laugh!  Today they’re on Ellen and here’s a taste of the fun!

