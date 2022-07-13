Graceland’s 2022 Virtual Elvis Week celebration offers tribute concerts, Q&A sessions and more

Courtesy of Elvis Presley’s Graceland

Elvis Presley‘s famous Memphis mansion, Graceland, has announced plans for the virtual edition of this year’s Elvis Week event, which coincides annually with the anniversary of the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s death.

Fans who can’t attend the August 9-17 celebration in person will be able to enjoy an online experience that features a variety of events, including tribute concerts and other performances, conversations with Presley-related guests, Elvis impersonator contests, a virtual prerecorded tour of Graceland and more.

Among the scheduled shows is the “Elvis Presley in Concert” event, which features footage of Elvis on the big screen accompanied by a live group, including guitarist James Burton, piano player Glen Hardin and bassist Jerry Scheff of Elvis’ TCB Band, plus a special appearance by Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley.

There will also be two “Conversations on Elvis” interview sessions, featuring such special guests as I Dream of Jeannie‘s Barbara Eden, who appeared with Presley in the 1960 film Flaming Star, and Elvis’ Memphis Mafia entourage member Jerry Schilling.

Three different packages are available for Virtual Elvis Week, offering access to various events. You can purchase the packages at VirtualElvisWeek.com, while tickets to the in-person Elvis Week festivities are available at Graceland.com.

Elvis Week also will feature the traditional candlelight vigil held on the eve of the anniversary of Elvis’ August 15, 1977, death and running until the morning hours of August 16. As usual, the vigil will be streamed live for free at Livestream.com.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of Elvis’ passing.

