Graham Nash & Bruce Hornsby added to Paul McCartney tribute concert

Graham Nash and Bruce Hornsby are the latest musicians added to The Music of Paul McCartney, the tribute concert taking place March 15 at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

The show is the latest in the series of annual charity concerts New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf has been organizing since 2004. Each year focuses on the music of a single well-known artist, with previous tribute concerts focusing on artists like The Who, Van Morrison, David Bowie and The Rolling Stones.

Other artists on this year’s bill include Peter Asher, a member of the vocal duo Peter & Gordon and brother of McCartney’s former girlfriend Jane Asher, along with Lyle Lovett, Ingrid Michaelson, Glen Hansard, Allison Russell, soul singer Bettye Lavette and Lake Street Drive.

The concert will raise money for organizations that provide music education programs and opportunities for underserved youth. So far the concert series has raised over $1.5 million. Information on tickets can be found at musicof.org.

