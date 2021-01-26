Graham Nash featured in new documentary about late Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher

Credit: Amy Grantham

Graham Nash is featured in a recent documentary about the inventive Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher that will get its U.S. theatrical premiere on February 5 in New York, Los Angeles and more than 50 other cities, and also will be screened virtually.

The film, M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity, examines the late artist’s perplexing, mind-bending drawings, lithographs and other works, and features his story told in his own words, taken from his diaries, excerpts from lectures, letters and other sources and read by lauded British actor Stephen Fry.

Nash appears in the film to discuss how Escher’s art was rediscovered during the 1970s.

In a segment that appears in the documentary’s trailer, the legendary singer/songwriter talks about a phone conversation he once had with Escher.

“I said, ‘Good morning, Mr. Escher. I just wanted to let you know what a brilliant artist I think you are,” Graham recalls. “And that’s all I wanted to say, but then he said, ‘I’m not an artist, I’m a mathematician.'”

The movie features 3-D animations bringing Escher’s work to life and illustrating the reality-warping aspects of his art and his thought process with regard to its creation. It also looks at how Escher’s work has influenced and has been referenced in movies, literature and other areas of modern culture.

The documentary’s director, Robin Lutz, notes in a statement, “‘I fear that there is only one person in the world who could make a really good movie about my prints: myself.’ This line wrote Escher in 1969 to an American collector of his work. And that is exactly what Escher is doing in this movie: he is the director, not literally but symbolically.”

For more information about M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity, including details about scheduled screenings, visit ZeitgeistFilms.com.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.