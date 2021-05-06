Graham Nash, Jackson Browne, Bob Weir performing at virtual 85th birthday bash for Wavy Gravy

Courtesy of Tapestry Productions

Graham Nash, Jackson Browne and The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir are among the many stars who will take part in a three-day virtual charity event next week celebrating the 85th birthday of peace activist Hugh Romney, better known as Wavy Gravy.

“Love for Wavy” will take place on May 14, 15 and 16, and will feature various artists playing newly recorded songs, delivering tributes and telling stories to honor their “favorite clown.”

Browne will be performing with Bonnie Raitt, while Weir will be playing with his side group Wolf Bros. The lineup also features The Black Crowes‘ Chris Robinson, Jorma Kaukonen of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna, Joan Baez, Derek Trucks and wife Susan Tedeschi, Maria Muldaur, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Ben Harper, Ani DiFranco, Steve Earle and more.

The event will benefit two charities co-founded by Wavy Gravy, the Seva Foundation and Camp Winnarainbow. The Seva Foundation focuses on the prevention and treatment of blindness and other visual impairments in underserved communities. Camp Winnarainbow is a California-based circus and performing-arts arts camp for children and teens.

You sign up to attend the online bash at Seva.org, and you also can make a donation to both charities at the website.

Wavy Gravy, whose actual 85th birthday is May 15, came to fame as one of the emcees of the 1969 Woodstock festival.

