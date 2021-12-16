Graham Nash, James Taylor among stars set to honor Joni Mitchell at MusiCares Person of the Year gala

Credit: Marcy Gensic

Graham Nash and James Taylor are part of the just-announced lineup of musicians who’ll salute Joni Mitchell at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala, which takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 29, two nights before the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Nash and Taylor, both of whom were romantically involved with Mitchell back in the day, are among a variety of artists who’ll pay tribute to Joni at the event by performing her classic songs.

The bill also includes Herbie Hancock, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Leon Bridges, country star Mickey Guyton, Pentatonix, singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers and Black Pumas.

“We are crafting a once-in-a-lifetime evening in honor of Joni,” says MusiCares executive director Laura Segura. “I thank each of these artists for lending their talents to celebrate Joni and her impact on the music community.”

Carlile and Batiste also will serve as the evening’s artistic directors. Earlier this month, Carlile and Hancock were tapped to pay tribute to Mitchell at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C.

Hancock’s album of Mitchell covers, River: The Joni Letters, was named Album of the Year at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

In addition to the tribute concert, the MusiCares Person of the Year gala features a dinner and a silent auction offering VIP experiences, celebrity memorabilia and more. The event benefits the MusiCares Foundation, which provides medical, financial and personal assistance to in-need members of the music community.

Tickets are available now at MusiCares.org.

