Graham Nash launching US summer tour Wednesday; planning to debut new songs during the trek

Graham Nash launches a U.S. summer leg of his “An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories” tour this Wednesday, July 13, in Red Bank, New Jersey.

The new outing, which will visit various venues in the Northeast, is mapped out through an August 8 concert in Ocean City, New Jersey, and follows a March-April trek that saw the 80-year-old folk-rock legend playing mainly in the Midwest and Southern U.S.

The early-2022 concerts featured Graham performing songs he recorded with Crosby, Stills & Nash, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Hollies and from his solo career, as well as select covers.

Nash tells ABC Audio that for his upcoming concerts, he wants to add some brand-new tunes to his set that will appear on his next solo album, which he revealed recently is almost finished, but he admits that this may be a challenge.

“There’s only so much time,” Graham notes. “[W]hen you have the amount of songs that I have [that fans want to hear], plus all the stuff that I want to do in between, plus…the new stuff, I have to really do some serious thinking about which songs not to play.”

During his April-March trek, Nash performed such interesting covers as his ex-girlfriend Joni Mitchell‘s “A Case of You,” Neil Young‘s “Only Love Can Break Your Heart” and the Stephen Stills-penned CSNY tune “4 + 20,” but it remains to be seen if those tunes will appear in his upcoming sets.

Nash also has a fall leg lined up that will stop in cities throughout the Western U.S., and will run from a September 29 concert in Tacoma, Washington, through a three-show stand, October 27-29, in Park City, Utah. Check out his full schedule at GrahamNash.com.

