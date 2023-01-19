Graham Nash pays tribute to bandmate David Crosby

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Graham Nash has shared a heartfelt tribute to his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate David Crosby, who passed away Thursday at the age of 81.

“It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed,” he writes on Instagram. “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years.”

He adds, “David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most.”

Finally he offers, “My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.”

Crosby, Stills & Nash, which also featured Stephen Stills, formed in 1968. They released their self-titled debut in 1969. Neil Young later joined them, and they released Déjà Vu, their first album as a foursome, in 1970; it went to number one. In addition, Crosby & Nash released four albums together.

