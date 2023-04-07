Graham Nash reveals David Crosby had COVID-19 when he died

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for LUTB

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby passed away January 18, and now his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash has revealed that he passed away after contracting COVID-19.

“He was rehearsing for a show to do in Los Angeles with a full band,” Nash shared on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast. “After three days of rehearsals, he felt a little sick. And he’d already had COVID, and he had COVID again.” He adds, “And so he went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed, and that is fantastic.”

Nash says many people didn’t expect Crosby to live as long as he did, noting he expected him to go “20 years ago.”

“I mean, the fact that he made it to 81 was astonishing,” Nash offers, although he says it was still a shock.

Nash has previously said that he and Crosby had been mending fences before Crosby’s death, and Nash says he was pleased they had been “getting closer towards the end.”

“He had a good life. I mean, what incredible music he made. He was a fantastic storyteller,” he says. “I loved him dearly. In looking back at what separated us, it was just foolish stuff, really. The music is the most important part of our relationship.”

