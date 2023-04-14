Graham Nash reveals his “emotional feelings” toward Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young in song

Graham Nash, Inc./BMG Rights Management

Graham Nash is set to release his new album, Now, on May 19, and it features a song he wrote about his band, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

In the tune “I Watched It All Come Down,” he sings about “the rock and roll parade,” and watching it both fall and grow. He tells Variety he’s singing about his “emotional feelings” about his band.

“I reached incredible heights musically with them, and the opposite has been true with them, too – saddened that we didn’t make more music,” he explains. “We do, though, know that the music we did make is the most important part of our relationship.”

He adds, “So this is about the thrill of having made music with David, Stephen and Neil. I wish it could have continued.”

Nash also talks about Crosby, and how they had rekindled their friendship before his death in January and had a FaceTime call planned for the day he passed away. “I’d like to only think of the good times, now,” Nash says of his friend. “I’ll remember the great music that we made, the fun times that we had.”

He also shared a sweet story that showed the goodness of Crosby, noting that once while they were on a hike with their tour manager, the manager shattered his kneecap and Crosby carried him a mile to find help. Nash notes, “I always thought that such a moment showed off what a big heart that David had.”

