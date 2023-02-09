Graham Nash says David Crosby tried to mend their relationship before his death

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Graham Nash reveals in a new interview with AARP that he believes his former bandmate David Crosby was trying to mend fences with him before his death last month.

“The fact is that we were getting a little closer at the end. He had sent me a voicemail saying that he wanted to talk to apologize, and could we set up a time to talk,” Nash tells the mag. “I emailed him back and said, ‘Okay, call me at eleven o’clock tomorrow your time, which is two o’clock on the East Coast.’ He never called, and then he was gone.”

Nash says Crosby tried to contact him about a week and a half before his death, and he believes his bandmate probably knew he was dying. “I wouldn’t put it past him to know that he was actually at the very end,” he says. “The truth is … we’ve been expecting David to pass for 20 years.”

While the pair had been on the outs for years, Nash is trying to focus on the “good times” they had together and the “great music that we made.” Nash explains, “I’m only going to be interested in the good times, because if I concentrate on the bad times, it gets too weird for me.” He adds, “But if he was willing to call me and apologize for what he had done and how he had hurt me, it made his death a little easier for me to accept.”

As for Crosby’s legacy, Nash offers, “David’s gift was the unbelievable uniqueness of him as a musician. He really was in many ways the heartbeat of this band. I mean, he was incredibly talented and unique as a musician. That’s what he brought.”

