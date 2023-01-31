Graham Nash shares the “magic” of working with David Crosby

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Graham Nash is once again looking back fondly on his musical partnership with the late David Crosby, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 81.

Nash shared a classic photo of him and Crosby recording in the studio, writing, “I’ve been hesitant to share photos of us in the past. People leave such nasty comments sometimes that belittle the complexities of a long-term friendship and musical partnership.”

He adds, “But here is a photo of David and I recording in 1971. There was real magic between us. That much I know.”

And their Crosby, Stills & Nash singing partner Stephen Stills agrees, commenting on the photo, “Magic, indeed.” Nash responded, “You’re such a big part of that magic, Stephen.”

Nash has paid tribute to Crosby several times since his bandmate’s death, previously sharing he was “grateful to have sung with him, played with him, butted heads with him, and for going through so much together,” adding, “It’s his beautiful music that will live forever in all of our hearts. I’m just lucky to have known him.”

