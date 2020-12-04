Graham Nash shares updates about 50th anniversary 'Déjà Vu' reissue, new live album and next solo record

Credit: Amy Grantham

In October, Graham Nash released the politically charged single “Vote,” which encouraged people to participate in this year’s presidential election, and the folk-rock legend reveals that he has some other interesting releases on the way.

Nash tells ABC Audio that among the upcoming releases is an expanded 50th anniversary reissue of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young‘s 1970 debut album, Déjà Vu, which he thinks will be “a four-CD box set.”

Regarding the bonus material that will appear on the reissue, Graham notes that at the time Déjà Vu was made, he, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Neil Young “were crazily writing songs…so there are many little, silly songs that didn’t get finished [and]…lots of things…that people have never heard before.”

He adds, “I think that they’re doing a wonderful job with the packaging and with the design of the whole thing. I’m very happy with it.”

The 78-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also gave a status update about his planned live album documenting a series of special shows he played in September 2019 at which he performed his first two solo albums — 1971’s Songs for Beginners and 1974’s Wild Tales — in their entirety.

Nash tells ABC Audio that the project got “waysided” for a number of reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic, preparing the Déjà Vu box set and not being able to “come up with a cover [image] that satisfied me.” He now he expects the project to be released “by April of next year.”

Nash also talked about where he’s at with the follow-up to his 2016 solo album, This Path Tonight.

“I’ve got…10, 11 songs all finished,” he reports. “So, a new solo record will be out probably in the middle of next year.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.