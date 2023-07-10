Graham Nash to be honored with the John Lennon Real Love Award

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Graham Nash will be honored later this year with the John Lennon Real Love Award from Theatre Within, which offers free workshops in creative expression and mindfulness for children, teens and adults impacted by cancer, as well as youth in crisis.

“This is a very special award. I thank Yoko (Ono) and the Theatre Within for thinking of me,” the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said in a statement. “Over many years, I watched John and Yoko ‘fight the good fight’ for many whose voices were not being heard, a fight that Yoko continues to this day. I’m proud to be associated with the many fine artists who were previously honored with the John Lennon Real Love Award.”

Previous recipients of the John Lennon Real Love Award include Natalie Merchant, Patti Smith, Ani DiFranco and Donovan.

Nash will be celebrated at the 43rd annual John Lennon Tribute on Saturday, December 2, at Town Hall in New York City. The event, the only Lennon tribute concert sanctioned by Ono, will feature a performance by Nash, along with Judy Collins, Rosanne Cash, Rita Coolidge, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin.

Proceeds from the Tribute will benefit Theatre Within’s programs, which include the John Lennon Real Love Project songwriting program. Tickets go on sale July 22 at 12 p.m. ET.

